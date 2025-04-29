Rubio spoke with Lavrov, urged Russia to end war immediately, State Department says

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 27 and emphasized "the need to end the war now," U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said on April 28.

The U.S. has intensified efforts to broker a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Rubio on April 27 said the upcoming week will be crucial for determining whether the U.S. will continue its involvement in efforts to end Russia’s war amid threats it may abandon peace talks.

"After Special Envoy Witkoff’s April 25 visit to Moscow, the Secretary underscored to his Russian counterpart the next steps in Russia-Ukraine peace talks and the need to end the war now," Bruce said.

U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on April 25.

Rubio spoke to Lavrov on April 27 at the Russian official's request, the spokesperson said, adding that the "United States is serious about facilitating an end to this senseless war."

U.S. President Donald Trump met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Vatican on the sidelines of Pope Francis's funeral on April 26 as efforts continue to reach a ceasefire.

On April 27, Trump said, "I want (Putin) to stop shooting, sit down and sign a deal... We have the confines of a deal, I believe, and I want him to sign it and be done with it."

Putin, on April 28, announced a so-called "humanitarian" truce in Russia's war against Ukraine to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe.

Russia holds grandiose military parades on May 9 in celebration of the end of World War II in Europe. Ukraine and most European nations mark May 8 as Victory in Europe Day.

Zelensky slammed Putin's proposal for a short-lived truce and pointed to Russia's strikes on civilian targets on April 28 as proof that Russia does not want to end its war against Ukraine.

"We value human lives, not parades. That’s why we believe — and the world believes — that there is no reason to wait until May 8," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin has shown signs it is unwilling to move forward on a peace deal with Ukraine. Russian authorities have listed maximalist demands in ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine and the U.S.

Ukraine has already agreed to a U.S.-proposed full 30-day ceasefire, saying on March 11 that Kyiv is ready if Russia also agrees to the terms. So far, Moscow has refused.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for a full 30-day ceasefire, saying on April 23, Ukraine insists on an "immediate, full, and unconditional ceasefire."