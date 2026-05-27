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General Staff: Russia has lost 1,358,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

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by Asami Terajima
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,358,950 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Infantry soldiers of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade prepare for combat medical training before deployment to the front lines in an unknown location in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 10, 2026. (Jose Colon/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,358,950 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on May 27.

The number includes 1,000 casualties that Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 11,955 tanks, 24,618 armored combat vehicles, 99,645 vehicles and fuel tanks, 42,790 artillery systems, 1,805 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,397 air defense systems, 436 aircraft, 353 helicopters, 313,342 drones, 1,485 ground robotic systems, 33 warships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the D.C.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 and 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

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Asami Terajima

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Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military affairs and front-line developments. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post, focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor's degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured on the Media Development Foundation's 2023 "25 under 25: Young and Bold" list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. She is among the finalists for the U.K.'s One World Media Award 2026 in the Print category and the French Bayeux Calvados-Normandy award 2025 for war correspondents in the Young Reporter category.

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