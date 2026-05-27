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Pope Leo condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, calls for end to 'sharp intensification' of war

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by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Pope Leo condemns Russian strikes on Ukraine, calls for end to 'sharp intensification' of war
Pope Leo XIV arrives to attend his weekly general audience at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on May 27, 2026. (Alberto Pizzoli / AFP via Getty Images)

Pope Leo XIV on May 27 expressed solidarity with Ukraine and victims of recent Russian attacks, condemning what he described as a "sharp intensification" of Moscow's war.

The remarks came days after a mass Russian missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian capital on May 24 that killed two people and injured 87 others, including three children.

"I am following with concern the war in Ukraine, which faced... a strong attack," the pope said.

"War does not solve problems, but aggravates them. I express my solidarity with those who have suffered from these recent attacks, also against civilians."

"Where missiles and drones fall, hopes also fall, homes and places of worship are destroyed, and innocent lives are shattered," he added.

The statement also followed Russia's announcement that it plans a new wave of long-range strikes on Kyiv, including attacks on what Moscow called Ukraine's "decision-making centers."

Russia presented the threat as retaliation for a Ukrainian strike in occupied Luhansk Oblast. Moscow claimed the attack hit a dormitory, while Ukraine said it targeted a Russian drone command facility.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Pope Leo XIV previously discussed Russia's escalating attacks during a phone call in April focused on peace talks and Kyiv's proposal for a ceasefire.

Since becoming pope last year, Leo XIV has repeatedly called for "a just and lasting peace" in Ukraine and offered to host negotiations at the Vatican.

Zelensky has backed the proposal, while Russian officials have rejected the initiative.

Before becoming pope, Leo XIV — then known as Robert Prevost — publicly criticized Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. As pontiff, he has continued to call for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East.

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Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

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