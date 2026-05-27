Europe must take Russia threat seriously, Estonia’s spy chief says.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek speaks with Kaupo Rosin, director general of Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, about Russia’s long-term strategy against Ukraine and Europe, the risks facing NATO’s eastern flank, and why Moscow still views the United States as its main adversary. Rosin explains whether Putin’s regime is weakening under wartime pressure, why Russia is unlikely to stop at Ukraine, and how sabotage campaigns, hybrid operations, and military reforms are reshaping Europe’s security landscape.