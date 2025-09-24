KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Rubio meets with Lavrov at UN General Assembly, urges Russia to halt the bloodshed in Ukraine

1 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Rubio meets with Lavrov at UN General Assembly, urges Russia to halt the bloodshed in Ukraine
US State Secretary Marco Rubio greets employees upon arrival at the State Department in Washington, DC, on January 21, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called on Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to halt "the killing" and pursue peaceful negotations with Ukraine, the Department of State reported on Sept. 24.

The statement came after the two officials met in New York on the sidelines of the 80th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

“The Secretary reiterated (U.S.) President (Donald) Trump’s call for the killing to stop and the need for Moscow to take meaningful steps toward a durable resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war,” the statement said.

The meeting followed Trump’s talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky, where Trump called Russia a “paper tiger” and pledged that with Europe’s support, Ukraine could win and even reclaim seized territory.

This appears to mark a stark reversal in his administration's policy and Trump's past comments towards Ukraine's occupied land.


The comments come just a month after Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin for a high-level summit in Alaska on Aug. 15, in which Trump vowed to end broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow predicated on situation along the current front line.

Trump’s patience with Russia ‘not infinite,’ Rubio warns as US sanctions loom
“The president is a very patient man; he’s very committed to peace, but his patience is not infinite,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Article image
United StatesRussiaWarMarco RubioSergey Lavrov
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 25
Video
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says.

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Oleksiy Sorokin, sits down with British historian Niall Ferguson on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference to discuss the geopolitical realities shaping Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks