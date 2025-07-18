Romania plans to build drones with Ukraine.

Romania is preparing to launch a joint drone production project with Ukraine, aiming to build drones domestically and sell them to other European countries, Romanian news outlet Digi24 reported on July 18.

Romania's Defense Ministry reportedly confirmed the plans during a meeting with journalists and said Romanian Defense Minister Ionut Mosteanu will soon hold talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

The news underscores Ukraine's growing role as a leading player in drone technology, building on its experience from the war with Russia.

The project would involve Romanian investment in a local factory, likely in Brasov in central Romania, where Ukrainian and Romanian teams would collaborate on manufacturing drones based on Ukrainian designs developed through wartime experience.

Most of the drones would be delivered to Romania's military, while others would be exported across Europe.

The initiative mirrors similar joint ventures Ukraine has signed with Denmark and Norway. Limited funding on the Romanian side could delay implementation until at least 2026, when a new defense budget is expected to be approved, Digi24 wrote.

Ukraine has ramped up drone production significantly as it continues to face Russian aggression. Ex-Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said in June that Ukrainian companies now have the capacity to manufacture up to 4 million drones annually.

As of the end of June, the Ukrainian army had received around 1.5 million domestically produced drones, with the government allocating $60 million per month for procurement.

To streamline acquisition, Ukraine recently launched the DOT Chain Defense marketplace, where military units can directly order drones tailored to their needs.

Drone warfare has become a defining feature of the war, with both Ukraine and Russia increasingly relying on unmanned systems for reconnaissance and strikes. Ukraine says over 95% of drones used at the front as of April 2025 are locally made.