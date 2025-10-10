Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with additional Skyranger air defense systems

German defense giant Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with additional Skyranger 35 air defense systems based on a contract with an EU country, the company announced on Oct. 10.

The upcoming delivery addresses Ukraine's urgent need for cost-effective air defense solutions as Russia intensifies drone attacks, with over 450 drones launched last night.

The system can be mounted on Leopard 1 tanks and combines the mobility and protection of a tracked vehicle with the effectiveness of a gun-based anti-aircraft system. It has a range of up to 4,000 meters (2.5 miles) and is highly compatible with the Oerlikon Revolver Gun Mk 3.

The contracted worth "hundreds of millions" is financed by an EU member state, using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets, the company said, without naming the country.

Production and integration will be carried out by Rheinmetall Italia SpA at its headquarters in Rome. The company did not disclose the number of systems to be delivered to Ukraine.

"We are grateful for the trust Ukraine has placed in us," Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said. "We also thank the EU state for its support, which underscores our continued efforts to support Ukraine."

This marks the second announcement of Skyranger supplies.

Papperger said on Sept. 8 that Rheinmetall will provide Ukraine with the mobile air defense systems designed to counter drones under a contract worth "hundreds of millions of euros."

The announcement comes as Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine, killing a child and injuring at least 24 people while leaving parts of Kyiv without electricity and water.

The attacks are part of Russia's intensifying aerial campaign targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of the winter months. Russia has increasingly relied on drone strikes to attack Ukrainian cities.

This poses a significant problem for Ukraine's air defenses. Systems like NASAMS, IRIS-T, and Patriot can easily shoot down drones, but using them for this purpose has one major drawback: cost.

An Iranian-made Shahed drone costs around $193,000 for export versions and only about $10,000-$50,000 for those made by Russia. One NASAMS missile costs $600,000 to $1 million.

Rheinmetall, one of Europe's largest arms manufacturers, has become a key supplier for Ukraine, delivering tanks, 155-millimeter artillery rounds, mortar shells, and surveillance drones.

The Skyrangers are expected to bolster Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's escalating air campaign as peace talks remain stalled.