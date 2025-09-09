KI logo
Rheinmetall to supply Ukraine with Skyranger systems to counter drones as Russia escalates strikes

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Armin Papperger, CEO of Rheinmetall, talks inside the hall where employees of Rheinmetall will begin manufacturing fuselage sections for the F-35 stealth combat jet on July 01, 2025, at Weeze, Germany. (Lukas Schulze/Getty Images)

Rheinmetall will provide Ukraine with Skyranger mobile air defense systems designed to counter drones under a contract worth "hundreds of millions of euros," CEO Armin Papperger told German broadcaster ZDF on Sept. 8.

The system, which could be mounted on Leopard tanks, can secure a 4-by-4 kilometer area (2.5 by 2.5 miles), providing full protection against drone threats, the head of the German defense industry giant said.

The contract, set to be signed in London on Sept. 10, will see the first units delivered to Ukraine by the end of the year.

Russia has increasingly relied on drone strikes to attack Ukrainian cities, targeting infrastructure and terrorizing civilians. Ukraine has made countering Shahed-type attack drones a central priority in its 2025 defense strategy, as Moscow expands production.

Ukraine recorded 6,129 Shahed launches in July — a 14-fold increase compared to July 2024.

Papperger earlier suggested that Skyranger platforms could serve as the foundation for a European air defense network modeled on Israel's Iron Dome, known as Sky Shield.

The system combines advanced tracking sensors with rapid-response weapons for short-range and very short-range defense.

Rheinmetall, one of Europe's largest arms manufacturers, has become a key supplier for Ukraine under German contracts, delivering tanks, 155 mm artillery rounds, mortar shells, and surveillance drones.

The Skyrangers are expected to bolster Ukraine's ability to withstand Russia's escalating air campaign as peace talks remain stalled.

RheinmetallUkraineDronesRussiaAir defenseWarGermany
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

