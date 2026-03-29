Rheinmetall backtracks, praises Kyiv's innovation after CEO derides Ukrainian 'Lego' drones

German defense company Rheinmetall issued a statement on March 29 expressing respect for Ukraine’s defense efforts after facing backlash over comments that appeared to downplay Ukrainian innovation in warfare.

The controversy followed remarks by the company's CEO suggesting Ukrainian weapons were like “Legos made by housewives,” and that “(Ukrainians) have 3-D printers in the kitchen, and they produce parts for drones … this is not innovation,” prompting criticism from Ukrainian officials, including defense advisor and former strategic infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kamyshin.

"Rheinmetall says our #LEGODrones are #MadeByHousewives in their kitchens," Kamyshin wrote. "Fine. Meanwhile our #LEGODrones already burned more than 11 thousands of russian tanks."

Ukraine has relied heavily on domestically developed drone and asymmetric warfare tactics, which have played a major role in slowing Russian advances.

In its response, Rheinmetall said it has “the utmost respect for the Ukrainian people’s immense efforts” in defending their country for more than four years against Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"Every single woman and man in is making an immeasurable contribution," the post stated.

The company praised Ukraine’s effectiveness despite limited resources, highlighting the country’s innovation and fighting spirit as an inspiration. Also, the post added that they were grateful to support Ukraine with available resources.

Rheinmetall, one of Europe's largest arms manufacturers, has become a key supplier for Ukraine, delivering tanks, 155-millimeter artillery rounds, mortar shells, and surveillance drones.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky is in the process of securing long-term defense agreements with multiple Gulf countries focused on drone production, technology exchange, and joint manufacturing, as Ukraine leverages its battlefield experience to position itself as a global leader in drone warfare amid the ongoing U.S.-Israeli war with Iran.

The agreements include cooperation on countering missile and drone threats, with Ukrainian specialists already deployed to several countries in the region to assist with air defense and drone interception systems.