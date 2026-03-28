Ukraine, UAE seek closer air defense ties as Iran war drags into second month

Ukraine and the UAE will see closer cooperation in security and defense with Kyiv offering up experience in downing enemy missiles and drones, as the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran drags into its second month.



Some Ukrainian troops are already stationed in the UAE bolstering air defense in the Gulf country, which has come under Iranian drone and missile attacks in the last month, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram on March 28.



With that in mind, he stressed that Ukraine is open to joint long-term work, including joint production of protection systems and modernizing defense around critical and social infrastructure.



"There is already a clear understanding of how to strengthen the system of protection for the sky and critical infrastructure in the Emirates by integrating Ukrainian experience," Zelensky wrote.



"Ukrainians have developed a corresponding protection system, which provides a significant percentage of downed enemy drones and missiles. It is this systematic approach and integration of experience that we offer to our partners," he wrote in a separate Telegram post.



While the full details have not yet been announced, both sides are currently finalizing the agreements, the President's Office wrote in a public statement.



The Ukrainian leader is visiting leaders in the Gulf, including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud on March 27. He signed a major defense agreement with Riyadh in which Ukraine offers its expertise and technology to strengthen Saudi air defenses.



Zelensky is leveraging Ukraine's air defense expertise following Tehran's attacks in the region to shore up support as the U.S. diverts resources to its aerial campaign on Iran.



As well as air defense solutions, Zelensky and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also discussed Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which has sent oil prices skyrocketing.



Iran throttled the Strait of Hormuz and launched attacks on its Gulf neighbors following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran on Feb. 28.



The blockade's impact has been felt worldwide, including in Ukraine where fuel prices and fertilizer costs have jumped, hurting local businesses and farmers.