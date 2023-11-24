Reuters: Ukraine faces LPG shortages over Polish border blockade

This audio is created with AI assistance

The ongoing blockade by Polish protesters at Ukraine's border caused drops in motor vehicle gas (LPG) supplies, creating shortages at several gas stations, Reuters reported on Nov. 24.

Around a million Ukrainian cars use LPG, a third of which is delivered to Ukraine via the Polish border.

Fuel shortages are only part of the economic fallout caused by the Polish blockade, which has been ongoing since Nov. 6. Losses to Ukraine's economy have already amounted to almost $440 million, the Federation of Employers of Ukraine said.

Four checkpoints have been blocked so far, and a fifth is being considered. Thousands of vehicles remain stranded at the crossings.

Kyiv appealed to Warsaw to stop the blockade, citing health risks to the stranded drivers, as well as economic issues and problems with humanitarian aid deliveries. Talks between the two countries addressing the matter are expected on Nov. 25.

Polish truckers have complained that the high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland are hauling goods from Poland to other countries, undercutting local businesses that cannot match cheaper Ukrainian prices.

Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations. The EU has warned the Polish government to ensure the end of the blockade.

A similar protest was launched by Slovak haulers at the Vysne Nemecke-Uzhhorod crossing earlier this week.