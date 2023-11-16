Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Media: EU warns Poland it must take action to stop border blockade protest

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2023 2:40 PM 2 min read
Trucks near the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing waiting to pass into Ukraine in Dorohusk, Poland on Nov. 10, 2023. (Damien Simonart/ AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Commission is warning the Polish government that it must take action to end the blockade of the border with Ukraine by Polish truckers, Polish media outlet RMF24 reported on Nov. 16.  

A European Commission spokesperson told RMF24 that the "Polish authorities, under EU law, are obliged to ensure the free movement of Ukrainian trucks at border crossings."

Polish truckers started blocking three border crossing points on Nov. 6, in protest of the liberalization of EU transport rules for Ukrainian trucks.

The Polish authorities are obliged to keep the border open as it is a key "Solidarity Lane," according to an RMF24 journalist in Brussels.

"Solidarity Lanes" between Ukraine and the EU were launched May 2022 as part of a European initiative to keep Ukraine's trade routes open amid Russia's full-scale invasion.

The road and rail border crossings have become increasingly important following Russia's attempts to block Ukraine's Black Sea ports from July 2023 and ongoing attacks on port infrastructure.

"Some in the European Commission believe that the Polish authorities are not doing everything to solve the problem and end the protest of Polish carriers," RMF24 reported.

The European Commission refused to comment on potential measures that may be taken if Poland refuses to act, as discussions with both countries are ongoing.

However, "Brussels is clearly losing patience," the report said.

According to EU rules, Ukrainian trucks do not require permits until June 30, 2024, after the EU and Ukraine signed an agreement in June 2022 to liberalize transport rules.

Polish truckers claim that the lack of entry permits for Ukrainian trucks is hurting business for Polish drivers. They are also calling for a ban on transportation companies from outside the EU.

Ukrainian officials met with Polish truck drivers on Nov. 13 but the talks failed to make progress.

Slovakia scrutinizes Ukrainian trucks amid long lines at border
Slovakia’s police, labor inspectors, and Transport Department officials are conducting checks on Ukrainian trucks stuck at the Slovakian border, the Slovak Transport Ministry said in a statement on Nov. 15.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
12:48 AM

NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024.

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.
10:57 PM

Man injured in Odesa drone attack dies in hospital.

A person injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of Dec. 12 died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Dec. 13. The 42-year-old man died from a heart attack after being injured in the drone attack.
9:12 PM

Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.