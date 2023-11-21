Become our Secret Santa! Your support is on top of our wish list.
Border Guard: Slovak haulers block checkpoint at Slovakia-Ukraine border

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 21, 2023 6:49 PM 2 min read
An aerial view of over 18-klilometre-long queue that occurred near the Vysne Nemecke border crossing after the Polish protest against competition from Ukrainian drivers, near Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia on Nov. 11, 2023
This audio is created with AI assistance

Slovak haulers began to block the movement of trucks at the Vysne Nemecke checkpoint, Ukraine's State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andrii Demchenko told Ukrainska Pravda on Nov. 21.

"The information received from the Border Police of the Slovak Republic indicates that today at 1:30 p.m., traffic blocking for cargo vehicles moving in the direction of the Slovak checkpoint Vysne Nemecke, adjacent to the Ukrainian Uzhhorod checkpoint, began," Demchenko said.

"It was initiated and conducted by the... (Slovak Union of Freight Carriers). The end date of the blockade is not reported, although it is possible that Slovak carriers may be planning for their action to be a long one."

The movement of passenger cars and buses is unaffected, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Slovak haulers threatened on Nov. 16 to join Polish truckers in blocking border crossing points with Ukraine to protest the EU's liberalization of transport rules for Ukrainian trucks.

The Slovak Union of Freight Carriers blocked the Vysne Nemecke border crossing for one hour on Nov. 16 as a warning.

Protests on Nov. 11 also forced trucks traveling toward Vysne Nemecke to wait in an 18-kilometer line.

Polish protests at the Ukrainian border stretch into their third week, with Ukraine accusing the protestors of causing further harm to its wartime economy.

Polish truckers complain that the high number of Ukrainian drivers entering Poland are hauling goods from Poland to other countries, undercutting local businesses that cannot match cheaper Ukrainian prices.

Ukrainian officials and industry representatives deny the accusations.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:19 PM

UN records 142 cases of Russia's summary executions of Ukrainian civilians.

Russia's suspected violations in Ukraine include at least 142 summary executions of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops since the start of the full-scale invasion, UN human rights chief Volker Turk said on Dec. 19. The numbers that the UN regularly provides on casualties of Russia's war against Ukraine include only cases that could be safely verified, and actual figures are most likely higher.
11:58 AM

Military: Storms create increased risk of sea mines in Black Sea.

Lengthy storms in the Black Sea have created an increased risk of naval mines drifting towards places that may endanger civilians, Nataliia Humeniuk, spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, said on national television on Dec. 19, Ukrinform reported.
2:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 18, firing nine times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
