Reuters: Lavrov, Russian delegation have not received US visas for UN visit

Russia has not received any of the 56 visas it applied for in order for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his delegation to travel to New York for an annual session of the UN General Assembly on Sept. 13, Reuters reports. According to a letter seen by Reuters, Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said that over the past several months Washington had "been constantly refusing to grant entry visas " to Russian delegates for UN events.