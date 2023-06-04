Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Kremlin bans Western journalists from Russian Economic Forum

by Rachel Amran June 4, 2023 4:08 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

No journalists from what Moscow deems "unfriendly countries" will be allowed to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Russian state-controlled Tass news agency on June 3.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum was created in 1997 to promote Russia's economic achievements to global investors. This is the first time Western journalists have been prohibited from entering the forum.

"It has indeed been decided this time not to accredit publications from unfriendly countries to the SPIEF," Peskov said, adding that "all other journalists will be working on the platform."

Officials from the forum informed the Reuters Moscow bureau that press accreditation for the event had been cancelled despite confirmation of accreditation on June 1, Reuters reported on June 3.

Few Western journalists still report from Russia due to highly restrictive and punitive laws on media freedoms. In March 2023, Russia arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on charges of espionage, making him the first American journalist detained in Russia on such charges since the Cold War.

The forum is set to take place between June 14 and June 17.

Update: 20 injured, including 5 children, in Russian missile attack near Dnipro
A Russian attack on a residential area in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 20 people, including five children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.