Update: 20 injured, including 5 children, in Russian missile attack near Dnipro

by Alexander Khrebet June 4, 2023 12:28 AM 2 min read
Rescuers extract a man from the rubble of a two-story building in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after a Russian missile struck a residential area on June 3. (State Emergency Service/Telegram)
A Russian attack on a residential area in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 20 people, including five children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Russian forces launched a missile at an area between two two-story residential buildings.

The rescue operation is ongoing as some people, including at least two children, are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble, the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

The governor said three injured boys, a six-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 15-year-old, are in critical condition. Two girls, an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old, are in stable condition and will receive outpatient treatment. Lysak said 17 people in total have been hospitalized.

At the time of publication, firefighters had extinguished the first fire caused by the attack, and had contained the second, the State Emergency Service said, adding that 85 first responders and 18 units of equipment were at the scene of the attack.

The town of Pidhoronde is located just north of Dnipro city, the regional capital of Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. With parts of the oblast located not far from southern front lines, some towns and cities are frequently targeted by Russian troops.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
