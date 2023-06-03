Update: 20 injured, including 5 children, in Russian missile attack near Dnipro

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on a residential area in the town of Pidhorodne in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured 20 people, including five children, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on June 3.

According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, Russian forces launched a missile at an area between two two-story residential buildings.

The rescue operation is ongoing as some people, including at least two children, are believed to be trapped beneath the rubble, the State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

The governor said three injured boys, a six-year-old, an 11-year-old, and a 15-year-old, are in critical condition. Two girls, an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old, are in stable condition and will receive outpatient treatment. Lysak said 17 people in total have been hospitalized.

At the time of publication, firefighters had extinguished the first fire caused by the attack, and had contained the second, the State Emergency Service said, adding that 85 first responders and 18 units of equipment were at the scene of the attack.

The town of Pidhoronde is located just north of Dnipro city, the regional capital of Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. With parts of the oblast located not far from southern front lines, some towns and cities are frequently targeted by Russian troops.