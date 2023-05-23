Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian state media: Gershkovich's detention extended until Aug. 30

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 23, 2023 7:01 PM 1 min read
U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendant's cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his arrest at the Moscow City Court in Moscow on April 18, 2023. (NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court extended Wall Street Journalist reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention until Aug. 30, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported on May 23.

The Lefortovo Court originally ruled to detain Gershkovich for a period of two months.

During a hearing on April 18, the court denied Gershkovich's request to be placed under house arrest prior to his trial.

The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in Yekaterinburg in late March while working on a story about the Wagner mercenary group recruiting locals, as well as Russian citizens' views on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has accused him of espionage, which both the U.S. government and the Wall Street Journal vehemently deny. Espionage in Russia carries a maximum prison term of up to 20 years.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
