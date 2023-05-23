Russian state media: Gershkovich's detention extended until Aug. 30

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court extended Wall Street Journalist reporter Evan Gershkovich's detention until Aug. 30, Russian state media RIA Novosti reported on May 23.

The Lefortovo Court originally ruled to detain Gershkovich for a period of two months.

During a hearing on April 18, the court denied Gershkovich's request to be placed under house arrest prior to his trial.

The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested in Yekaterinburg in late March while working on a story about the Wagner mercenary group recruiting locals, as well as Russian citizens' views on the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has accused him of espionage, which both the U.S. government and the Wall Street Journal vehemently deny. Espionage in Russia carries a maximum prison term of up to 20 years.