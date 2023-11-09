Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Reuters: Global peace summit for Ukraine may take place next year

by Rachel Amran and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2023 1:20 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine may host a global "peace summit" as early as February 2024, the Ukrainian Presidential Office's deputy head, Ihor Zhovkva, told Reuters on Nov. 9.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns that the war in Gaza could make it harder to win over diplomatic support for Ukraine's peace plan.

Ukraine originally aimed to host a summit of global leaders this year to build support for a 10-point peace plan drafted by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The plan calls for an end to ecocide in Ukraine, punishing those responsible for war crimes, withdrawing all Russian troops from the territory of Ukraine, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and the release of all prisoners of war and deportees. The proposals also call for ensuring energy security, food security, and nuclear safety.

President Zelensky originally presented the plan back in November 2022.

"The Global Summit might take place in February 2024," Zhovkva said in a written statement. "The summit will definitely take place, as it will mark both the symbolic beginning of the practical implementation of the Ukrainian 'peace formula' and summarize all the results that have already been achieved on this track."

Late last month, Ukrainian officials met with various global leaders in Malta to discuss Ukraine's peace formula. The peace summit in Malta follow those that took place in Copenhagen in June and Jeddah in August.

Zhovkva noted that the events in the Middle East could impact agenda priorities for countries in the region, but also emphasized that the talks in Malta were still attended by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar.

"We don't need the summit for the sake of summit. We are talking about the widest possible involvement of the leaders of the Global South. Therefore, we must carefully consider the time and place of the Summit."

Ukraine war latest: Russia continuing to throw infantry, equipment at Avdiivka as it attacks from 3 sides
Key developments on Nov. 9: * National Guard: Russia attacks Avdiivka from 3 directions * Ukraine extends martial law, mobilization * Russia claims Ukrainian Neptune missile downed over Black Sea * Russian proxies claim Ukrainian strike on occupied Skadovsk in Kherson Oblast * Ukraine brings b…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Rachel Amran, The Kyiv Independent news desk
8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
