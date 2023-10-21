Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Ukraine Peace Formula meeting to take place in Malta next week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 21, 2023 8:17 PM 2 min read
A picture shows the harbor of Valletta with the city in the background during the EU-MED9 summit in Malta on Sept. 29, 2023. (LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Malta will host the Ukraine Peace Formula meeting from Oct. 28 to 29, the Maltese Foreign Ministry announced on Oct. 20.

"Next week's hosting of the peace formula talks in Malta is the most concrete support that a country like Malta can provide for keeping the Ukrainian cause high on the international agenda," Maltese Foreign Minister Ian Borg said.

The discussions set for Malta follow those that took place in Copenhagen in June and Jeddah in August, and will involve international foreign leaders, excluding those from Russia.

“Malta supports the Ukrainian cause by taking a principled position at various multilateral fora and also by providing humanitarian aid and assistance. Next week's hosting of the peace formula talks in Malta is the most concrete support that a country like Malta can provide for keeping the Ukrainian cause high on the international agenda," Maltese Foreign Minister Borg said.

The Peace Formula was announced in November 2022, when Zelensky presented a 10-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine at the G20 summit.

Ukraine's peace formula, supported by many Western allies, includes the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and judging those responsible for war crimes.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
