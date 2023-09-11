Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Reuters: Biden Administration close to approving cluster munitions for Ukraine

by Rachel Amran September 12, 2023 12:41 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Biden Administration is close to authorizing the shipment of longer-range missiles packed with cluster bombs to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Sept. 11.

Citing unnamed US officials, the new missiles would allow Ukrainian forces to inflict significant damage deeper within Russian-occupied territory.

The US previously sent cluster munitions inside 155 mm artillery rounds. After the success of these munitions, the Biden administration decided to consider sending either or both Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) that can fly up to 190 miles (306 km), or Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System (GMLRS) missiles with a 45-mile range packed with cluster bombs.

ATACMS are designed for deep territory targets and could attack command and control centers as well as air defenses and logistics sites deep within Russian territory. The Biden Administration has struggled with decision to send ATACMS as it could be perceived, due to the longer-range target capabilities of the missiles, as an unnecessary escalation with Russia. Despite this, Kyiv has consistently asked the US to help attack Russian supply lines, air bases, and rail networks in Russian occupied territory.  

The 155 mm artillery rounds Ukraine currently deploys have a maximum range of 18 miles, carrying up to 48 bomblets. The new ATACMS could propel up to 300 or more bomblets while the GMLRS rocket system would disperse up to 404 cluster munitions.

According to one of the sources cited in the Reuters report, American officials believe that ATACMS and GMLRS could make a critical defense for Ukrainian forces currently attempting to push through Russian front lines "just south of the city of Orikhiv in an attempt to divide Russian forces and put its main supply lines under threat."

It is not yet certain whether President Biden will decide to send the weapons.  

Author: Rachel Amran
Author: Rachel Amran
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

