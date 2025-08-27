KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

'Powerful explosion' rocks Russian oil pipeline supplying Moscow, intelligence source claims

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
'Powerful explosion' rocks Russian oil pipeline supplying Moscow, intelligence source claims
Illustrative purposes: A Russian oil field run by Rosneft Oil Company near the village of Sokolovka, Nov. 2020. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An explosion on Aug. 26 started a fire at the Ryazan-Moscow oil pipeline, a key petroleum product supply route for the Russian capital, a source in Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) told the Kyiv Independent.

Local media reported a powerful fire near the village of Bozhatkovo on the outskirts of Ryazan on the evening of Aug. 26, with emergency services and repair crews reportedly deployed to contain the blaze and repair damage. Russian Telegram channels claimed that a loud blast could be heard at a section of the main pipeline.

As a result of the "powerful explosion... the transportation of petroleum products to Moscow (via the pipeline) has been suspended indefinitely," the HUR source claimed on Aug. 27. The cause of the explosion was not specified.

Since 2018, the pipeline has been repurposed by Transneft, a state-run pipeline operator, to supply automobile gasoline to Moscow. The source noted that the company also supplies fuel to the Russian military.

Transneft and the regional officials have not publicly commented on the fire or its possible causes. According to the HUR source, Transneft is currently assessing the damage.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ryazan lies roughly 180 kilometers (120 miles) from Moscow and some 500 kilometers (300 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Ukrainian forces have repeatedly targeted Russian energy infrastructure through sabotage operations and drone strikes throughout the full-scale war, aiming to undermine Moscow's gas and oil revenues.

‘It’s all bullsh*t’ — Trump responds to Russia’s attacks on Zelensky’s legitimacy, threatens ‘economic war’ with Moscow
“It doesn’t matter what they say. Everybody’s posturing,” U.S. President Donald Trump said during a Cabinet Meeting on Aug. 26.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Article image
UkraineRussiaRyazan OblastUkraine's military intelligenceRussian oil
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Wednesday, August 27
 (Updated:  )
Ukraine confirms Russia entered Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, reports advance stopped.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces have stopped the advance of the Russian invaders and continue to control the village of Zaporizke, despite all the efforts of... (Russian forces), who (are) trying to capture this settlement," the General Staff said in a statement on social media.

Show More

Editors' Picks