Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukrainian drones hit key rail hub in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, HUR says

2 min read
Avatar
by Anna Fratsyvir
Ukrainian drones hit key rail hub in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, HUR says
Illustrative purposes: Long-range Peklo (Hell) missile drones are displayed during the handover of the first batch to Defence Forces on the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Dec. 6, 2024. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) carried out a drone strike on Russian military logistics in the Voronezh region overnight, damaging infrastructure at a key transportation hub, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 17.

The operation was conducted together with Ukraine's State Border Guard Service and other units of the Armed Forces, the source said.

The strike disrupted train traffic through the Lisky station, halting the supply of ammunition and troops to aid Russian forces fighting on Ukrainian territory, according to the source.

HUR described Lisky station as a key transportation hub for Russian military logistics.

Earlier on Aug. 17, Russian independent outlet Astra published footage purportedly showing a fire at the station following the attack.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed a drone strike on a railway station in the region, though he did not name it.

Gusev said a railway worker was injured, a power line was damaged, and several trains were delayed. Gusev added that the worker had been hospitalized and that train movement had since been restored. He also reported fires at a market, a store, and a gas pipeline in separate incidents in the region.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 46 Ukrainian drones overnight across several oblasts, including 16 over Belgorod Oblast, 14 over Nizhny Novgorod, nine over Voronezh Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, and one each over Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Smolensk oblasts.

‘International borders cannot be changed by force,’ — von der Leyen says in Brussels ahead of Trump meeting
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also backed “Article 5-like security guarantees” for Ukraine, saying the country must become “a steel porcupine, indigestible for potential invaders.”
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Article image
WarRussiaUkraineHURDronesDrone attackAttacks on Russia
Avatar
Anna Fratsyvir

News Editor

Anna Fratsyvir is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent, with a background in broadcast journalism and international affairs. Previously, she worked as a TV journalist at Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, covering global politics and international developments. Anna holds a Bachelor's degree in International Communications from Taras Shevchenko National University and is currently an MA candidate in International Relations at the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, August 17
Sunday, August 17
Show More

Editors' Picks