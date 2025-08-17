Ukrainian drones hit key rail hub in Russia's Voronezh Oblast, HUR says

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) carried out a drone strike on Russian military logistics in the Voronezh region overnight, damaging infrastructure at a key transportation hub, a source in HUR told the Kyiv Independent on Aug. 17.

The operation was conducted together with Ukraine's State Border Guard Service and other units of the Armed Forces, the source said.

The strike disrupted train traffic through the Lisky station, halting the supply of ammunition and troops to aid Russian forces fighting on Ukrainian territory, according to the source.

HUR described Lisky station as a key transportation hub for Russian military logistics.

Earlier on Aug. 17, Russian independent outlet Astra published footage purportedly showing a fire at the station following the attack.

Voronezh Governor Alexander Gusev confirmed a drone strike on a railway station in the region, though he did not name it.

Gusev said a railway worker was injured, a power line was damaged, and several trains were delayed. Gusev added that the worker had been hospitalized and that train movement had since been restored. He also reported fires at a market, a store, and a gas pipeline in separate incidents in the region.

Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defenses shot down 46 Ukrainian drones overnight across several oblasts, including 16 over Belgorod Oblast, 14 over Nizhny Novgorod, nine over Voronezh Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, and one each over Kursk, Oryol, Kaluga, and Smolensk oblasts.