'Putin's messages inspire us in this war' — Iranian president hails Russian 'support' amid US-Israeli strikes on Iran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian hailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's "messages" in support of the Iranian regime on March 26, amid deepening relations between Moscow and Tehran as the war in Iran continues into its fourth week.

"Messages from President Putin and the support of the Russian people inspire us in this war," Pezeshkian wrote in a post on X in Russian.

"The resistance and courage of the Iranian people promise new bonds that will ensure the security of East Asia through the countries of the region. On behalf of the people of Iran, I thank the government and the people of Russia," he added.

The report comes as Moscow has been accused of providing intelligence support to Tehran, with President Volodymyr Zelensky claiming on March 24 that Kyiv has "irrefutable evidence" that Russia is helping Iran target U.S. assets in the Middle East.

The Financial Times (FT) also reported on March 25 that Russia has been shipping drones to Iran since early March to aid its ally in the war.

Senior Iranian and Russian officials began secretly discussing deliveries of drones, medicine, and food shortly after the U.S. and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Feb. 28, according to FT.

It was not immediately clear what Pezeshkian was referring to when he mentioned receiving "messages" from Putin.

On March 21, Putin congratulated Iranian leaders on Nowruz and "stressed that in this difficult time Moscow remains a loyal friend and reliable partner of Tehran," according to the Kremlin.

Russia has portrayed the U.S. and Israeli strikes in Iran as an unprovoked act of aggression. Its Foreign Ministry condemned the operation even as Russia continues its own war against Ukraine.

Moscow has stood to benefit economically with recent oil constraint, as the Trump administration temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian oil exports. The Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) also found that Russian oil revenues soared in the first two weeks of fighting, providing Moscow with an additional 6 billion euros ($6.9 billion) in revenue.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe confirmed on March 18 that Iran has sought intelligence from its allies, including Russia, but would not say publicly whether the U.S. had evidence that Russia provided any such intelligence.

U.S. President Donald Trump has also been dismissive of the claims, saying that intelligence sharing would make no difference in Iran's ability to strike back at the U.S.

Russia and Iran have deepened cooperation in recent years, particularly during Moscow's war against Ukraine, with Tehran supplying drones and other military equipment used by Russian forces.

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