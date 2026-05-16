Putin to visit China days after Trump as Russia looks to deepen partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19–20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kremlin announced on May 16.

Putin's planned visit comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to China, where he discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi, among other issues.

China has remained Russia's key economic lifeline throughout the war, continuing to buy Russian oil and supplying dual-use goods used by the Russian military, despite officially presenting itself as neutral in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the Russian and Chinese presidents will discuss bilateral relations and ways to deepen the countries' "partnership and strategic cooperation."

"Following the talks, a Joint Statement at the highest level and a number of bilateral intergovernmental, inter-agency, and other documents are scheduled to be signed," the Kremlin said.

Putin last visited China in late August and early September 2025.

Trump traveled to China from May 13–15 in the first visit by a U.S. president since 2017. Following talks with Xi, Trump announced what he described as "fantastic" trade deals.

"The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into our industries," a White House official told the Kyiv Independent on May 14.