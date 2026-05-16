KI logo
Politics

Putin to visit China days after Trump as Russia looks to deepen partnership

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Putin to visit China days after Trump as Russia looks to deepen partnership
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met in Moscow on May 8, 2025. (Evgenia Novozhenina/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to China on May 19–20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Kremlin announced on May 16.

Putin's planned visit comes just days after U.S. President Donald Trump traveled to China, where he discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi, among other issues.

China has remained Russia's key economic lifeline throughout the war, continuing to buy Russian oil and supplying dual-use goods used by the Russian military, despite officially presenting itself as neutral in Moscow's war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the Russian and Chinese presidents will discuss bilateral relations and ways to deepen the countries' "partnership and strategic cooperation."

"Following the talks, a Joint Statement at the highest level and a number of bilateral intergovernmental, inter-agency, and other documents are scheduled to be signed," the Kremlin said.

Putin last visited China in late August and early September 2025.

Trump traveled to China from May 13–15 in the first visit by a U.S. president since 2017. Following talks with Xi, Trump announced what he described as "fantastic" trade deals.

"The two sides discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between our two countries, including expanding market access for American businesses into China and increasing Chinese investment into our industries," a White House official told the Kyiv Independent on May 14.

read also

Ukraine war latest: Russia plans to strike President’s Office, Zelensky says
ChinaChina-Russia relationsRussiaDonald TrumpVladimir PutinXi Jinping
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

Reporter

Tim Zadorozhnyy is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in foreign policy, U.S.-Ukraine relations, and political developments across Europe and Russia. He studied International Relations and European Studies at Lazarski University and Coventry University and is now based in Warsaw. Tim began his journalism career in Odesa in 2022, working as a reporter at a local television channel. After relocating to Warsaw, he spent a year and a half with the Belarusian independent media outlet NEXTA, initially as a news anchor and later as managing editor. Tim is fluent in English, Ukrainian, and Russian.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, May 16
Friday, May 15
Show More

Editors' Picks