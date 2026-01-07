Russia expands internet blackouts under pretense of drone threats, but real goal appears to be information control

Authorities in Russia's Kamchatka Krai announced on Jan. 7 that they had restricted mobile internet access, citing the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks — despite the region being located over 9,000 kilometers from Ukraine's border.

According to Russian independent media outlet Astra, this is not the first time Kamchatka has imposed such restrictions. In July 2025, mobile internet was also cut off, that time under the pretext of "sabotage warfare." Astra noted that the regional government had already warned residents of internet disruptions during the New Year holidays, but made no mention of drones.

Kamchatka is just the latest in a long list of Russian regions where authorities have shut down mobile internet access, often citing vague security concerns. However, Ukrainian officials say the true purpose has nothing to do with Ukraine's strikes.

According to Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, operating under the National Security and Defense Council, the real goal of these shutdowns is not public safety, but controlling what information Russian citizens can access.

"Security is just a pretext. In reality, the Kremlin is methodically tightening control over information, limiting free access and pushing propaganda," the center stated in summer 2025.

Russia's internet shutdowns

Kamchatka and neighboring Primorsky Krai joined the blackout regime after explosions in Desantnaya Bay in May 2025, around 6,800 kilometers from Ukraine, Astra reported. The move followed reports that Ukraine was preparing drone strikes on Russian naval forces in the Far East.

Since then, Russia has systematically expanded mobile internet shutdowns across dozens of regions, often under the pretext of security concerns, Radio Svoboda reported in December 2025, citing its regional project Siberia. Realities.

By late November 2025, internet disruptions had been documented in 60 out of 85 Russian regions, including Moscow, where users received messages from telecom providers such as MTS warning of "temporary outages due to security measures in your area."

The first full regional blackout reportedly occurred in Belgorod Oblast on Nov. 26, reportedly catching even the regional governor by surprise.

"Of course, this was done in the name of additional security. But it disrupted communication on the ground," Gladkov said in a video address.

In some areas, the shutdowns have been declared open-ended.

In November 2025, officials in Ulyanovsk Oblast announced that mobile internet access would be blocked indefinitely "until the end of the war in Ukraine." Local media Rupor73 and Ulpravda reported that regional officials acknowledged the decision came from the federal government and could not be canceled.

Experts from Russia's Internet Protection Society estimated that the economic loss from Ulyanovsk's blackout could reach 3 million rubles ($37, 223) per hour, warning that protecting military sites at the expense of civilian infrastructure could inflict more harm than a drone strike.

'White list'

In September 2025, Russia's Digital Development Ministry and major internet providers approved a so-called "white list" of websites that would remain accessible during mobile internet blackouts.

The list includes state portals, marketplaces like Ozon and Wildberries, Yandex services, and Kremlin-backed platforms such as VKontakte, Odnoklassniki, and the Max messenger.

However, even these services often fail to function properly during full outages, according to Siberia.Realities.

In October 2025, the Kremlin extended blackouts to include wired internet and landline connections. By mid-November 2025, residents of at least nine Russian regions reported losing access to fixed internet and even cable television. In some cases, Rostelecom services went entirely offline.

The company blamed "third parties," but telecom experts told Siberia.Realities that Roskomnadzor — Russia's internet watchdog — had already installed equipment at major providers that enables instant disconnection from the global internet.

Whether it would be complete isolation or spot jamming depends "on the level of fear of Russian officials," experts said.

The Center for Countering Disinformation in Ukraine concluded that the strategy reflects a systematic attempt to isolate the Russian public and limit independent reporting.

"The Russian government has confirmed that the true purpose of systematic mobile internet shutdowns is not security, but restricting access to so-called 'undesirable' information," the center said.