Russia moves to 'fully block' WhatsApp in ongoing crackdown on social media

Russian authorities attempted to fully block the Meta-owned WhatsApp messaging app as part of a broader strategy to tighten digital control, the social media platform announced on Feb. 12.

The move came days after Russia's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, began restricting the operation of Telegram, another widely used messaging app in the country.

This aligns with the Kremlin's broader effort to replace Western digital services with domestic alternatives as it advances plans for a so-called "sovereign internet," tightening state control over online communication.

According to WhatsApp, Russian authorities are seeking to push citizens towards the state-backed Max app, which is seen as exposed to surveillance.

"Trying to isolate over 100 million users from private and secure communication is a backwards step and can only lead to less safety for people in Russia," the statement read. "We continue to do everything we can to keep users connected."

When asked, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Feb. 12 that the messenger's management doesn't comply with Russian laws, and that the "chance for reaching an agreement" will arise if Meta "engages in dialogue with the Russian authorities."

Russia declared Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, an "extremist organization" in 2022. WhatsApp has been the only company's service that has not yet been blocked in Russia.

In August 2025, Roskomnadzor effectively blocked calls via Telegram and WhatsApp, claiming the services were widely used for fraud, extortion, and recruiting citizens for sabotage activities.

With increasing restrictions, many Russians are using virtual private networks (VPNs) to evade state censorship and reach services that are blocked or slowed down.