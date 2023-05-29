Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Putin signs law denouncing arms control treaty

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 29, 2023
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin meets with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the Grand Kremlin Palace on May 25, 2023, to discuss the ongoing conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. (Photo: Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a bill into law on May 29 denouncing the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, according to a Russian government website.

The treaty, originally signed in Paris in November 1990, aimed at arms control and was initially agreed upon by 16 NATO members and six countries of the former Warsaw Pact, including the former USSR. It officially came into effect two years later.  

The decision to denounce the treaty holds little practical significance as Russia already suspended its participation in 2007 and fully withdrew from it in 2015.

Russian's ongoing war against Ukraine and other acts of aggression abroad have coincided with repeated public displays of disregard for international agreements aimed at arms control and the maintenance of global order.

On Feb. 21, Putin publicly declared that Russia had suspended its involvement in the New START treaty, the last remaining nuclear reduction treaty between the U.S. and Russia.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
