Putin signs largest conscription campaign in 14 years, drafting 160,000 men

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 31, 2025 8:22 PM 1 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council via videoconference at the Constantine Palace in Strelna in the suburb of Saint Petersburg on Sept. 20, 2024 (Alexander Kazakov/Pool/AFP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 31 ordering the spring conscription of 160,000 men for compulsory military service, state-owned media TASS reported.

The draft, running from April to June, applied to citizens aged 18 to 30 and marked the largest conscription campaign in 14 years.

Russia conducts conscription twice a year, in spring and fall, requiring eligible men to serve for one year. The last time conscription numbers exceeded this level was in 2011, when 203,000 people were drafted, the Moscow Times noted.

In 2024, the spring campaign required 150,000 people, and the fall draft required 133,000. Putin signs decrees specifying the number of recruits required during each period.

The Russian government has earlier implemented new measures to streamline the conscription process, making it easier to draft young men, including those who previously evaded service.

Although Russian conscripts are typically not deployed in active combat, Moscow has relied on financial incentives and pardons to recruit civilians for the war in Ukraine.

Following the unpopular September 2022 mobilization, which saw over 261,000 Russians flee the country, Putin has avoided another large-scale draft, instead using alternative methods to bolster troop numbers.

Sweden unveils its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $1.6 billion
“The package includes, among other things, support for Ukraine’s air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and maritime capacity,” Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announced.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Alexander Vindman: Trump repeats past US mistakes with Russia.

Alexander Vindman served as the director of European affairs for the United States National Security Council in 2018-2020, during U.S. President Donald Trump's first administration. The Kyiv Independent's Kate Tsurkan sits down with Vindman to discuss how Washington has historically misjudged Russia, "succumbing to hopes and fears," and why there is no real prospect of peace between Ukraine and Russia now.
12:24 PM

Ukraine receives $400 million tranche from IMF.

The funds represent the latest tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years. With the additional $400 million in funding, the program has now distributed $10.1 billion in financing to Ukraine.
