Sweden unveils its largest military aid package for Ukraine worth nearly $1.6 billion

by Kateryna Denisova and Martin Fornusek March 31, 2025 3:20 PM 2 min read
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson participates in a medal ceremony for Swedish soldiers who served in the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Mali at Royal Tennis Hall on Dec. 16, 2022, in Stockholm, Sweden. (Michael Campanella/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth almost $1.6 billion, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson announced on March 31.

The latest package is Sweden's largest tranche of military assistance since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, according to Jonson.

"The package includes, among other things, support for Ukraine’s air defense, artillery, satellite communications, and maritime capacity," the minister said on X.

With this package, Sweden's support to Ukraine since 2022 amounts to 80 billion Swedish kronor ($8 billion), the country's government said. This assistance has included Archer self-propelled howitzers, Strv 122 tanks, and CV90 infantry fighting vehicles.

The latest package includes $912 million worth of equipment that will be procured from the Swedish defense industry and delivered to Ukraine in the span of "about 0-24 months."

It also encompasses a $465 million donation to international multilateral initiatives, the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, and purchases from the Ukrainian defense industry.

Kyiv will further receive material and spare parts from the Swedish Armed Forces worth about $93 million, including m/58 machine guns, ammunition, roughly 100 vehicles of various types for air base maintenance, and other support.

Stockholm is also allocating $46 million for an export guarantee to supplement procurement for donations to Ukraine, ensuring more Swedish companies can support Kyiv by providing requested material.

Finally, the Swedish Defense Materiel Administration, a state military procurement agency, "will also be tasked with identifying, testing and funding military solutions from small tech companies that need to be verified or scaled up for military purposes in Ukraine," Jonson said.

The package comes as European countries seek to bolster support for Ukraine as future backing from the U.S., the leading military donor, grows increasingly uncertain under President Donald Trump.

Ukraine war latest: Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says
Key developments on March 29-30: * Putin will have nothing to say at peace negotiations, Zelensky says. * Russia preparing new offensive in ‘coming weeks’ to strengthen negotiating position, AP reports. * Russian negotiator suggests ceasefire may not be reached in 2025. * Trump says he’s ’pisse…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine receives $400 million tranche from IMF.

The funds represent the latest tranche of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, which will provide Kyiv with $15.6 billion in budget support over four years. With the additional $400 million in funding, the program has now distributed $10.1 billion in financing to Ukraine.
Shooter opens fire on police in Russia's Murmansk.

The man began shooting from the roof of a building at Kolskiy Avenue 10 in the central part of the city, after which the authorities stormed the roof and "neutralized" the attacker, the regional Investigative Committee said.
