Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Moscow, Russian military, Russian soldiers
Edit post

Moscow to pay residents over $21,000 signing bonus for joining army

by Nate Ostiller July 23, 2024 4:34 PM 2 min read
Russian soldiers take part in the 79th annual Victory Day military parade, which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, in Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin signed a decree on July 23 establishing a one-time signing bonus of 1.9 million rubles ($21,200) for city residents who join the military.

As Russia has sought to replenish its military, decimated by high losses in Ukraine, authorities have implemented financial perks to incentivize enlistment.

While other regional authorities have also instituted signing bonuses, such as 1 million rubles ($11,200) in Krasnodar Krai and 500,000 rubles ($5,600) in Dagestan, the Moscow signing bonus appears to be the highest reported so far.

With the addition of the signing bonus, a Moscow resident who enlists in the army will make over 5.2 million rubles ($58,600) over the course of their first year in service, Sobyanin's office said.

Servicemen can also receive between 500,000 to 1 million rubles ($5,600-11,200) for being injured, and the family of a soldier killed in action is reportedly set to be paid 3 million rubles ($34,000). A variety of other perks are also offered to family members, the mayor's office said.

Russia's federal statistics service, Rosstat, said in June 2023 that the average monthly wage across the country was around 65,000 rubles ($735).

In comparison, with the additional signing bonus factored, a Moscow resident could earn 433,000 rubles a month ($4,800) in their first year serving in the army.  

‘I’d be a king in Somalia with this money:’ Foreign POWs on being lured to fight for Russia in Ukraine
Adil Muhammad, a Somali, sits in a Russian military uniform among other prisoners of war (POWs) in a press conference in Ukraine’s capital in mid-March. The former infantryman was captured in combat near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast while fighting with the Russian army in Ukraine in early 2024, five
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?
Author: Nate Ostiller
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.