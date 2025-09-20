KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Putin feels free to increase attacks on Ukraine without fear of consequences from Trump, Bloomberg reports

1 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Putin feels free to increase attacks on Ukraine without fear of consequences from Trump, Bloomberg reports
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Russian President Vladimir Putin as he arrives at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Aug. 15, 2025 in Anchorage, Alaska. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded that increasing attacks on Ukraine will improve his negotiating stance and will not push U.S. President Donald Trump to step in or provide additional defenses to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Sept. 20, citing unnamed sources "close to the Kremlin."

Putin reached this conclusion following his meeting with Trump in Alaska last month, where he came to believe that Trump has no interest in intervening in the conflict, the sources told Bloomberg. He intends to continue attacks on energy and other infrastructure, they added.

Russia has already significantly increased its drone and missile strikes across Ukraine this year, repeatedly breaking its records of civilian casualties and weapons launched.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russia launched 810 Shahed-type drones during a single attack, making it the single largest launch of such weapons since the start of the full-scale invasion.

At the same time, a recent drone incursion into Poland marked the Kremlin's boldest move into NATO territory yet, and spurred Poland to request an emergency NATO consultations.

The event was quickly followed by a violation of Estonian airspace overnight on Sept. 19, which led Estonia to also request emergency NATO consultations.

Since his inauguration, Trump has made sporadic attempts to mediate peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which have failed to make meaningful progress.

An attempt by Trump last month to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelensky fell through, after Putin said that the meeting should be held in Moscow.

On Sept. 18, Trump expressed frustration with Putin, saying, "He's really let me down," but did not announce any additional measures to pressure Putin towards the negotiation table.

Earlier in the month, he floated the idea of increasing sanctions on Russia, but only on the condition that all NATO member states stop buying Russian oil.

Video thumbnail
RussiaUkraineDonald TrumpTrump & RussiaTrump & UkraineKyivRussian attack
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, September 20
Major European airports disrupted in potential cyberattack.

Major airports across Europe experienced flight delays and cancellations including in Brussels, Berlin, and at London's Heathrow Airport, after a third-party provider of check-in and boarding systems said it was experiencing a "cyber-related disruption."

Saturday, September 20
Show More

Editors' Picks