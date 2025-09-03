Putin insists he never rejected meeting Zelensky, despite years of dodging talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sept. 3 that he has "never ruled out" meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, claiming such a meeting could take place if it is "well prepared and will lead to positive possible results."

"If Zelensky is ready, let him come to Moscow," Putin told journalists during his briefing in Beijing.

The remarks come despite Putin's years of avoiding direct talks with Zelensky, and repeated false claims that he is not the legitimate leader of Ukraine.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Zelensky has repeatedly expressed willingness to meet Putin, including a proposal to hold talks on neutral ground in Turkey — offers that have gone unanswered by the Kremlin.

Following the meeting with Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15, U.S. President Donald Trump said he was working to facilitate a potential meeting between the two leaders. However, the Kremlin has denied that any such agreement was reached.

During the Sept. 3 briefing, Putin also questioned whether there was any point in such a meeting.

The Russian president reiterated claims that Ukraine rejected peace after Russian forces withdrew from Kyiv in early 2022, choosing instead to continue fighting until, in his words, "either they tear our heads off, or we tear theirs off."

Putin claimed that Moscow has repeatedly proposed peaceful resolutions to end the war and claimed that Ukraine has declined these offers.

The Russian leader also said that "every country has the right to security guarantees, including Ukraine," but denied that Russia ever discussed offering such guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions.

Earlier, Putin reportedly demanded full control over the eastern Donbas region — comprised of partially occupied Donetsk Oblast and almost fully occupied Luhansk Oblast — as a condition for a peace deal.

The Kremlin also continues to push the narrative that Ukraine's potential NATO membership poses a direct threat to Russia's security. As a result, one of Moscow's key demands in any future peace negotiations is a guarantee that Ukraine will not join the alliance.

Zelensky, in turn, has repeatedly rejected formally recognizing Russian occupation or ceding additional territory and called for a full ceasefire as a precondition for peace talks and any territorial discussions.

The Ukrainian leader also said that NATO accession is the best possible security guarantee for postwar Ukraine. Kyiv officially applied for NATO membership in September 2022 after Russia illegally declared the annexation of four Ukrainian oblasts.