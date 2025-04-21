Putin expands 'foreign agent' label to include all who work with foreign organizations, governments

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on April 21 expanding the country's "foreign agents" legislation to target individuals who support actions by international organizations or foreign governments deemed hostile to Russia, state-run RIA Novosti reported.

The law further tightens the Kremlin's control over dissent, broadening the scope of who can be branded a "foreign agent" — a designation carrying heavy financial reporting requirements, fines, and widespread social stigma.

Under the new rules, individuals can be labeled as "foreign agents" for assisting in implementing decisions made by international bodies in which Russia is not a participant or by foreign state institutions, if those actions are judged to threaten Russian security.

Those designated under the law are barred from engaging in educational and outreach activities, receiving municipal support, or obtaining status as socially oriented nonprofit organizations.

First introduced in 2012 and significantly expanded in 2022, Russia's foreign agents law has become one of Moscow's primary tools for suppressing criticism.

The legislation targets individuals and organizations that receive foreign funding and participate in vaguely defined "political activities."

Following the launch of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the Kremlin has increasingly used censorship laws to stifle dissent, with thousands fined or imprisoned for speaking out against the war or spreading information not approved by the state.

The European Court of Human Rights has condemned the foreign agents law, calling it arbitrary, repressive, and incompatible with international human rights obligations.