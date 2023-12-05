Prosecutor’s Office: Russian attack in Donetsk Oblast kills 1, injures 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck the front-line town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, killing one resident and wounding another five when they were receiving humanitarian help, the regional prosecutor’s office reported on Dec. 5.

Russia’s military used Grad multiple-launch rocket systems to carry out the attack, which lasted for two hours, according to the prosecutors.

A 50-year-old local woman was killed on the scene while five more people — four women and a man aged between 38 and 84 — suffered shrapnel injuries, the prosecutor’s office wrote.

“The oldest victim is in serious condition, and doctors are fighting for her life.”

At the time of the attack, locals reportedly gathered to receive water and bread from volunteers.

Private households and a car were also damaged in the strike, the Donetsk Oblast prosecutors added.

Located near Russian-occupied Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar was once home to over 13,000 people.

Local officials have long urged any civilians left in Chasiv Yar to leave as active fighting is raging just several kilometers from the town.