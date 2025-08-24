Become a member
News Feed

Pro-Ukrainian partisans reportedly destroy railway electrical transformer in Southern Russia

2 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Pro-Ukrainian partisans reportedly destroy railway electrical transformer in Southern Russia
An electrical transformer is reportedly destroyed by the Pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group near Cherkessk in Southern Russia on Aug. 24, 2025. (Atesh/Telegram)

An electrical transformer near a railway route used for transporting military cargo was destroyed by Pro-Ukrainian partisans in Southern Russia overnight on Aug. 24, the Atesh group claimed.

"An agent of our movement destroyed a transformer cabinet on the railway branch near Cherkessk in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic. Military cargo is transported along this road, and military units and the Russian National Guard in the region are supplied," the group said in a post to Telegram.

Cherkessk is located about 435 kilometers (270 miles) from Ukraine's Azov Sea coast in southern Donetsk Oblast.

The act of sabotage falls on Ukraine's Independence Day as Kyiv continues to fend off Russia's war.

The group said the destroyed electrical transformer is a sign to Russian President Vladimir Putin that discontent is growing inside Russia.

"This sabotage is a sign to the Putin regime that its end is near. We continue to strike at the logistics of Russian troops across the country. More and more people who disagree with the actions of the current authorities are joining us," the statement said.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Hours earlier, the Atesh group sent out a statement on Telegram wishing Ukraine a happy Independence Day.

A day prior, drone operators from the "Rugby Team" battalion of the 129th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade reportedly raised the blue-and-yellow flag over two villages in Russia’s Kursk region to mark Ukraine’s National Flag Day.

The flags were raised over Hornal and Huyevo, historically part of Ukrainian Slobozhanshchyna, which spans parts of today’s northeastern Ukraine and areas now within Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk, and Voronezh regions.

UkraineRussiaSabotagePartisansFireArsonIndependence Day
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

