Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Ukraine marks flag day with symbolic action in Kursk region, regains control of Donetsk Oblast village

3 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Ukraine marks flag day with symbolic action in Kursk region, regains control of Donetsk Oblast village
The flag of Ukraine is seen as relatives of Ukrainian soldiers who are considered missing attend a rally with the demand to facilitate the search process on the Day of the National Flag of Ukraine in Kyiv, Ukraine, on August 23, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk/Anadolu via Getty Images)

To mark Ukraine’s National Flag Day, drone operators from the "Rugby Team" battalion of the 129th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade raised the blue-and-yellow flag over two villages in Russia’s Kursk region—Hornal and Huyevo—historically part of Ukrainian Slobozhanshchyna.

The Kyiv Independent couldn't immediately verify this information.

Slobozhanshchyna spans parts of today’s northeastern Ukraine—including Kharkiv, Sumy, and Luhansk oblasts—as well as areas now within Russia’s Belgorod, Kursk, and Voronezh regions.

Hornal, located on the Psel River, is located about 15 kilometers from the Ukrainian border and 102 kilometers southwest of Kursk. Huyevo is even closer—just 3.5 kilometers from the border and around 96 kilometers from the regional center.  

Ukraine's forces entered Russia's Kursk Oblast in a surprise cross-border incursion in August 2024. The Kursk region lies on the border with Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, which has been experiencing daily attacks since Russian troops were pushed out of the oblast and back across the border in April 2022.

Sumy Oblast and the Kursk region share a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border.

Ukraine's initial goal was to occupy Russian border territories and divert attention from fighting in eastern Ukraine. However, the strategy proved ineffective. Russian troops continued their advance in Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast, reaching the outskirts of Pokrovsk by late 2024.

0:00
/

Meanwhile, in Donetsk Oblast, soldiers from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade, in cooperation with the 214th Separate Assault Battalion "Opfor," repelled Russian forces and took control of the village of Zelenyi Hai. As of Aug. 23, Ukrainian troops continue to defend the settlement from repeated Russian attempts to retake it, according to the military.

Zelenyi Hai in Volnovakha district is located approximately 90 to 100 kilometers (about 56 to 62 miles) southwest of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk.

Article image
Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

As President Volodymyr Zelensky signals readiness to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war, Russia is gaining ground on the battlefield—strengthening its position ahead of potential negotiations.

Moscow’s current focus is on the Pokrovsk sector in Donetsk Oblast, where Russian troops are gradually advancing northeast of the key logistics hub, once home to around 60,000 people. According to the open-source monitoring group DeepState, Russian forces are attempting to close a 16-kilometer-wide pocket around Pokrovsk.

Russia’s monthly territorial gains have also accelerated. According to a recent U.K. Defense Ministry intelligence update, Moscow likely captured around 500 to 550 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in July alone—marking the fastest rate of advance since March.

However, Zelensky has downplayed the notion that Russia could quickly take over all of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In a meeting with journalists on Aug. 20, the president noted that at the current pace, it would take Moscow at least another four years to do so. Despite launching its first invasion in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Russia still lacks full control over the region.

Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts remain a central territorial demand from Moscow in any future negotiations. But according to Zelensky, after more than two years of full-scale war, Russia occupies only about one-third of Donetsk Oblast—roughly 67–69%.

"I explained to (U.S. President Donald Trump) that the talks about them (Russia) occupying our Donbas by the end of (2025) are all just chatter," Zelensky said.

Everything you didn’t know about Ukraine’s flag
Though the flag’s two colors were banned at various points in history, they reemerged during national revivals and after Ukraine gained independence.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Article image
UkraineRussiaKursk OblastKursk incursionDonetsk OblastVolodymyr Zelensky
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Saturday, August 23
China ready to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, German media reports.

German media outlet Welt reported, citing anonymous EU sources, that China has signalled it is prepared to send peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire. However, China is prepared to do so only "if the peacekeeping forces were deployed on the basis of a mandate from the United Nations (UN)," the sources told Welt.

Saturday, August 23
Show More

Editors' Picks