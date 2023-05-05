Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Prigozhin: Wagner will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 5, 2023 11:39 AM 2 min read
Screenshot from a video published by Wagner Group head Yevgeny Prigozhin's press service announcing the mercenary group's planned exit from Bakhmut. (Prigozhin's press service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Wagner mercenary group will leave Bakhmut on May 10 due to lack of ammunition, founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published online by his press service on May 5.

According to Prigozhin, Wagner's offensive resources ended in April, and as a result, their losses "are growing exponentially every day."

"I am withdrawing Wagner units from Bakhmut because, in the absence of ammunition, they are doomed to a senseless death," Prigozhin said, adding that the Bakhmut offensive will be handed over to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The date of the withdrawal is highly symbolic as it occurs one day after May 9, a major holiday in Russia to commemorate the Soviet Union's victory against Nazi Germany during World War II, a symbolism which Prigozhin himself acknowledged in his talking points.

On May 5, Prigozhin published an expletive-laden video showing dozens of dead Russian soldiers, lashing out at the Russian military for its failure to provide his forces with ammunition.

Regarding the public nature of these clashes, Prigozhin alleged in his latest update that he had been reporting logistical issues to Russian officials since March 19, 2022, and "not a single letter" was considered, leading him to make public appeals.

The mercenary group founder then went on to say that not supplying enough ammunition was "depriving the people of Russia of victory."

"Whoever has critical comments, come to Bakhmut, welcome, stand up with weapons instead of our dead comrades," he added.

Bakhmut has been the epicenter of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces for the past nine months. Wagner mercenaries have served as the primary shock troops in Russia's attempts to expand its control over Donetsk Oblast. However, in the past nine months, they have only made incremental gains, with Ukraine still holding parts of the city.

Hell in high definition: Inside front-line aerial unit surveilling battle of Bakhmut
Editor’s Note: The Ukrainian soldiers featured in this article are identified by first names and callsigns to protect their identities. BAKHMUT, Donetsk Oblast – On the screen of a large handheld remote control, a Ukrainian drone operator scans a gray, washed-out landscape of ruined houses and mudd…
Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
