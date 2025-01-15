Polish PM accuses Russia of planning 'air terror,' condemns sabotage efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Jan. 15 accused Russia of planning terrorist attacks against international airlines, including in Poland.

"Russia has been planning air terror — not only against Poland but also against airlines around the world," he said during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw.

Tusk's remarks come after a Jan. 14 New York Times report claiming the outgoing U.S. administration warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt intelligence operations involving planting incendiary devices on U.S.-bound cargo planes.

"These acts of sabotage are versions of the war that Russia has declared to the whole world, not just Ukraine. They require joint action, and Poland plays a key role in countering such threats," Tusk said.

U.S. intelligence reportedly intercepted communications in August 2024 among Russian secret service officers discussing plots to smuggle incendiary devices onto cargo planes.

Moscow has been suspected of being behind incidents in July 2024, where several parcels sent by individuals caught fire in warehouses in Germany and the U.K. Had these fires occurred mid-flight, they could have resulted in catastrophic crashes.

U.S. media reported these operations were intended as preparations for similar plots targeting the U.S. and Canada, which reportedly raised alarm among White House officials.

Zelensky traveled to Poland to meet Tusk after reaching a "breakthrough" agreement over World War II exhumations, a long-standing source of tension between the nations.

The leaders emphasized shared efforts to counter Russian aggression and address regional security challenges.

Zelensky and Tusk last met in December 2024 in Lviv to discuss historical reconciliation, including issues surrounding the Volyn massacre.