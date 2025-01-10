'Breakthrough' — Poland, Ukraine reach agreement on Volyn tragedy exhumations, PM Tusk says

This audio is created with AI assistance

A decision has been made to exhume the first victims of the Volyn tragedy, a contentious chapter in Polish-Ukrainian relations, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Jan. 10.

"Finally, a breakthrough. A decision has been made on the first exhumations of Polish victims of the UPA. I would like to thank the ministers of culture of Poland and Ukraine for their good cooperation. We are waiting for further decisions," Tusk wrote in a post on X.

The Volyn massacre, which took place during World War II, involved widespread violence that claimed tens of thousands of Polish and Ukrainian lives.

Poland characterizes the events as genocide perpetrated by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), while Ukraine has called for shared acknowledgment of responsibility for the atrocities.

The decision followed a Jan. 9 meeting in Poland between Ukrainian National Unity Minister Oleksii Chernyshov and Polish Culture Minister Anna Wroblewska.

The discussions emphasized the role of culture in preserving national identity and fostering socio-economic development, the Polish Culture Ministry noted.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Tusk previously met in Lviv on Dec. 17 to address historical reconciliation, including the legacy of the Volyn massacre.

Tusk emphasized the importance of unity despite historical challenges. "History certainly cannot divide us," he said on Dec. 17.

The exhumations represent a significant step forward in resolving longstanding historical tensions and strengthening Polish-Ukrainian relations amid challenges posed by Russia's aggression.