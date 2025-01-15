Skip to content
News Feed, Poland, Ukraine, Volyn massacres, Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Tusk, World War II
Zelensky to visit Poland after ‘breakthrough’ agreement on Volyn tragedy exhumations

by Boldizsar Gyori January 15, 2025 9:24 AM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Lviv on Dec. 17, 2024. (President of Ukraine / Official website)
President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Poland on Jan 15 to meet with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Reuters reported, after a “breakthrough” agreement was reached between the two countries in a long-running dispute over World War II exhumations.

The Volyn massacre involved widespread violence that claimed tens of thousands of Polish and Ukrainian lives.

Poland characterizes the events as genocide perpetrated by the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), while Ukraine has called for shared acknowledgment of responsibility for the atrocities.

Tusk announced on Jan. 10 that a decision has been made to exhume the first victims of the Volyn tragedy.

"There are a lot of topics (to discuss), including of course exhumations," a Polish government official was quoted as saying by Reuters. "What interests us is the way these decisions (about exhumations) are carried out."

They added the two leaders would hold a joint press conference in Poland.

According to Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita, exhumations will begin as early as April 2025.

Zelensky and Tusk previously met in Lviv in December 2024, to address historical reconciliation, including the legacy of the Volyn massacre.

Tusk emphasized the importance of unity despite historical challenges. “History certainly cannot divide us,” he said in December 2024.

The exhumations represent a significant step forward in resolving longstanding historical tensions and strengthening Polish-Ukrainian relations amid challenges posed by Russia's aggression.

Author: Boldizsar Gyori
