Polish MFA: Russia has no intention of honoring international agreements

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Polish Foreign Ministry said that Poland is ready to continue working to help Ukraine and those in need to transport essential goods.

"Russia's decision to suspend its participation in the grain initiative is further evidence that Russia has no intention of honoring any international agreements," the ministry added. Russia suspended its participation in the UN-brooked grain deal with Ukraine after what Moscow claims were drone attacks on a Russian naval base in occupied Sevastopol on Oct. 29.

On Oct. 30, Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that grain export is now impossible as Russia reimposed a blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports.

