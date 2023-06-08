Police: 1 dead due to floods in Mykolaiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A civilian died in the village of Vasylivka in flooding caused by the Kakhovka dam collapse, Mykolaiv Oblast police head Serhii Shaikhet said on June 8.

The 53-year-old man refused to evacuate a day before, the official added.

This is the first reported victim of the Kakhovka dam disaster in Ukraine's Mykolaiv Oblast, where three communities have been flooded. Those are Snihurivka, Shyroke, and Horokhivske, according to Shaikhet.

Local police are reportedly patrolling the areas on watercraft to identify people who need help.

On the same day, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported that the water level in the city had risen by 104 cm, and flooding was observed in the lower parts of all Mykolaiv districts.

Three people have also died in Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, the region most affected by the June 6 Kakhovka dam destruction, according to Yevhen Ryshchuk, the exiled mayor.

President Volodymyr Zelensky earlier said that the consequences of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant's dam would be fully clear within a week after the incident.