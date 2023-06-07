Exiled mayor: 3 dead due to floods in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Yevhen Ryshchuk, the exiled mayor of the Russian-occupied Oleshky, Kherson Oblast, reported on the first victims of the Kakhovka dam disaster on June 7.

According to the latest information, three people drowned.

"When the Antonivskyi bridge was blown up, the occupiers took away all the boats… There is information that the Russians are not letting people out of the flooded settlements," Ryshchuk said.

There have been reports of a dire situation on the Russia-occupied left bank of Kherson Oblast, as Russians are supposedly not organizing evacuations and obstructing volunteers.

Russia destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, triggering a large-scale humanitarian and environmental disaster.

According to the latest information, up to 1,900 people have been evacuated from the affected areas. The victims in Oleshky would be the first reported deaths caused by the flooding so far.