German fighter jets reportedly scrambled to intercept Russian spy plane over Baltic Sea

German fighter jets were scrambled to intercept a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea on Aug. 26, Deutsche Welle (DW) reported.

Two Eurofighter jets took off from the Rostock-Laage air base in Germany after the Russian aircraft was spotted with its transponders turned off and without having a flight plan submitted, according to DW.

The incident adds to a series of aerial provocations reported by NATO allies since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as Moscow is suspected of using the aircraft to spy on the alliance's positions. The most recent interaction marks the tenth such incident involving German aircraft since the start of 2025.

No further details were disclosed about the exact location of the encounter or how long the Russian aircraft remained in restricted airspace.

In previous incidents, Russian aircraft have taken off from Kaliningrad, headed west toward international airspace near Poland, Germany, Sweden, and Denmark.

Russian aircraft often fly without using transponders, failing to file flight plans, and do not establish contact with regional air traffic control — a pattern that NATO officials have long described as high-risk behavior.

European allies have repeatedly warned that Russia's ongoing aerial provocations could lead to a dangerous escalation if not firmly countered.

In addition to the flights, Russian sabotage efforts have escalated drastically in the Baltic Sea region since the outbreak of full-scale war in 2022. Russia 'shadow fleet' vessels have been suspected of deliberately damaging undersea power cables as a means of disruption on the European continent.











