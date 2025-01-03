Skip to content
Polish farmers protest in Warsaw against Ukrainian imports, EU policies

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 3, 2025 4:01 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes: Polish farmers take part in a protest against imports of agriculture products from Ukraine on Jan. 24, 2024, in Ryki, Poland. (Janek Skarzynski/AFP via Getty Images)
Polish farmers launched a protest in Warsaw on Jan. 3 against agricultural imports from Ukraine and the EU policies they claim are threatening their livelihoods, the RMF24 news outlet reported.

The protest follows a series of demonstrations by Polish farmers against Ukrainian agricultural imports after the EU lifted tariffs on goods from Ukraine in 2022.

The most recent rally, which coincides with the inauguration of the Polish presidency of the Council of the EU, is held under the slogan "Five times STOP."

The five issues that sparked the protest include Ukrainian imports, the European bloc's trade deal with the Mercosur group of South American countries, the Green Deal, the EU policies on forests and hunting, and the perceived "extinction of the Polish economy."

The protests began at 2 p.m. local time in front of the European Commission representation building on Jasna Street. Approximately two hours later, the farmers will hold a march through the city and conclude the event at 11 p.m.

"All agricultural organizations in our country will protest against the harmful policies of the European Union, against (European Commission President) Ursula von der Leyen, who is imposing policies that will force closure of our farms," said Tomasz Obszanski, chairman of the Independent Farmers' Trade Union Solidarnosc (Solidarity).

Polish farmers and truckers launched their largest protests in late 2023 and early 2024, blocking off cargo traffic at the Polish-Ukrainian border. Most recently, on Nov. 23, 2024, farmers staged a blockade at the Shehyni border crossing with Ukraine, which lasted just over a day and restricted truck traffic.

Warsaw has already implemented import bans on certain Ukrainian products, such as grain, citing negative impacts on Polish agriculture.

The Polish government has expressed support for farmers’ concerns, highlighting challenges posed by the EU’s trade policies while also seeking to maintain solidarity with Ukraine during the ongoing war.

Poland prepared to increase energy exports to Ukraine in place of Slovakia, Bloomberg reports
Poland is ready to increase domestic electricity production if Slovakia halts the delivery of backup power supplies to Ukraine, an unnamed Polish official told Bloomberg on Dec. 29.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
