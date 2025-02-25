The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

UK to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, Starmer says

by Kateryna Hodunova February 25, 2025 4:30 PM 2 min read
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer outside 10 Downing Street in London, UK, on July 5, 2024. (Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.K. aims to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Feb. 25 during a speech in the British Parliament.

Starmer's statement comes amid growing uncertainty about the security situation in Europe, as the U.S. sends clear signals that the continent won’t be able to rely on Washington for its security in the future.

Starting in 2027, the UK will spend £13.4 billion  ($17 billion) yearly on security needs. After the end of the parliament's term in 2029, it is expected to reach 3% of GDP, according to Starmer.

It is the largest sustained increase in British defense spending since the end of the Cold War.

"(Vladimir) Putin thought he would weaken NATO. He has achieved the exact opposite," Starmer said.

Due to the changes, the budget for foreign aid will have to be cut from this year's 0.5% of national income to 0.3% in 2027, Starmer added.

"It remains a cut, and I will not pretend otherwise. We will do everything we can to return to a world where that is not the case and rebuild a capability on development," Starmer said.

"But at times like this, the defense and security of the British people must always come first," he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump previously urged NATO allies to increase their defense contributions beyond the current 2% benchmark, citing the need for Europe to take greater responsibility for its security amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war in Ukraine.

Trump also blamed Ukraine for starting the war, saying Kyiv "should have never started it" and instead should have "made a deal."

Later, Trump added that President Volodymyr Zelensky is not essential to negotiations to end Russia's war in Ukraine and called him a "dictator."

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
