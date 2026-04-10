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Poland intercepts Russian Il-20 spy plane for 2nd time in a week

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by Kateryna Hodunova
Poland intercepts Russian Il-20 spy plane for 2nd time in a week
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Russian Il-20 reconnaissance spotted by the Polish Air Force over the Baltic Sea on Oct. 28, 2025. (Polish Armed Forces's Operational Command/X)

Polish F-16s intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft during a patrol over the Baltic Sea on April 9, marking the second such encounter in a week, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on X.

The aircraft was flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off, according to the Polish Armed Forces Operational Command.

"The provocative actions of the Russian Federation are testing our air defense systems," Kosiniak-Kamysz said, adding that the Polish forces are ready every day for an "immediate response."

Russian reconnaissance aircraft routinely breach NATO airspace, triggering interceptions by alliance jets.

The previous interception of a Russian reconnaissance aircraft by the Polish military occurred on April 8.

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A map of the Baltic Sea Region. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

The Russian Il-20, based on the Il-18 transport aircraft, is used for electronic surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is equipped with radar and signal intelligence gear designed to collect information on military infrastructure and communication networks.

Officials in Warsaw have repeatedly cautioned that continued Russian aerial provocations risk triggering a dangerous escalation if not decisively addressed.

Russian drones made repeated incursions into Polish airspace in the fall of 2025.

Poland borders Ukraine to the east and stretches along the Baltic Sea to the north, opposite Russia's heavily militarized Kaliningrad exclave.

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The Kyiv IndependentNatalie Arbatman
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Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

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