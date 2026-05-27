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Norway pledges $45 million to bolster Ukraine’s energy system ahead of winter

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by Sonya Bandouil
Norway pledges $45 million to bolster Ukraine’s energy system ahead of winter
Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Store during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug. 24, 2023. (Maxym Marusenko/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Norway will provide Ukraine with 425 million Norwegian kroner (about $45 million) to support its energy sector under a new agreement with the EU, the Norwegian government announced on May 26.

“Norway will provide 425 million Norwegian kroner to help Ukraine restore the resilience of its energy system,” the government said in a statement.

The funding will focus on decentralized energy production, renewable energy, battery storage, and flexible local energy systems.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said the support is intended to help Ukraine prepare for the coming winter while building a more secure and modern energy system.

“Ukraine must get through the coming winter while building an energy system that is less vulnerable to attack,” he said. "Winter may seem far away, but preparations must be made now."

Ukraine’s entire power grid suffered major damage last winter. Russian attacks knocked out 9 gigawatts of electricity generation across the country, leaving many residents with no heat for weeks at a time, in subzero temperatures. All power plants, apart from nuclear plants, were damaged.

Marta Kos, the EU's Enlargement Commissioner, added that the funding will help Ukraine come closer to the EU’s energy system, while supporting its longer-term recovery and green transition.

The support will be delivered through the EU Investment Framework for Ukraine, which aims to mobilize additional financing from financial institutions and accelerate the country’s reconstruction.

Norway has been among Ukraine's most reliable supporters since Russia's full-scale invasion, alongside other Nordic and Baltic nations.

Norway has committed roughly $28 billion in long-term support for Ukraine between 2023 and 2030, making it one of Kyiv's largest donors per capita.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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