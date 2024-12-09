Zelensky 'may consider' deployment of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine to ensure ceasefire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine "may consider" French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to deploy foreign peacekeepers on its territory but only after getting a clear understanding of the NATO membership timeline, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting German opposition leader Friedrich Merz on Dec. 9.

The president also said he plans to call U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss a NATO membership invitation for Ukraine.

"I'm telling you frankly: We can work on Emmanuel's (Macron) proposal. He proposed that troops of this or that country could be present on Ukrainian territory to guarantee security while Ukraine is not in NATO," Zelensky said following talks with Merz in Kyiv.

According to recent media reports, the U.K. and France are considering the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine following a possible ceasefire, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also not ruling out the possibility. Merz called Baerbock's statement irresponsible, saying that ending the war is currently the most pressing matter.

European troops overseeing a peaceful post-war situation in the country were reportedly included in a peace plan of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team.

"But first, we must have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the EU and NATO," Zelenksy said.

Ukrainian officials have said that NATO membership is the only path toward a just and lasting peace. While acknowledging that the country cannot become a full member amid the full-scale war, Kyiv asked the allies to at least extend an invitation now as a clear signal of support.

NATO said that Ukraine is on an "irreversible" path toward membership, but its members have failed to reach a consensus on an invitation. The U.S., Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia are among the main opponents of the step.

Following his meeting with Merz, Zelensky revealed he plans to talk with Biden on the phone to discuss an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

"It is difficult to talk to President Trump about it because he is not yet in the White House; he does not have all the authority," the Ukrainian president said a few days after meeting the U.S. president-elect in Paris.

After the talks, Trump proclaimed that Zelensky was ready for peace and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to also strive for a ceasefire. Trump also said he is "formulating a concept of how to end that ridiculous war."

Speaking in Kyiv, Zelensky said that Ukraine "wants to end the war more than anyone else in the world. And, of course, a diplomatic end to the war will save more lives."

"But I stressed to both President Macron and President Trump: you will see that Putin does not want to end this war. He must be forced to do it.

"He can be forced toward it only when Ukraine is strong... This means being strong on the battlefield, having a strong army, having military packages, etc. This means long-range systems, like ATACMS, Taurus, Storm Shadow."