This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Germany, Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky, European allies, Donald Trump
Edit post

Zelensky 'may consider' deployment of foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine to ensure ceasefire

by Martin Fornusek December 9, 2024 2:19 PM 3 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with German opposition leader Friedrich Merz in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Dec. 9, 2024. (President Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine "may consider" French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to deploy foreign peacekeepers on its territory but only after getting a clear understanding of the NATO membership timeline, President Volodymyr Zelensky said after meeting German opposition leader Friedrich Merz on Dec. 9.

The president also said he plans to call U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss a NATO membership invitation for Ukraine.

"I'm telling you frankly: We can work on Emmanuel's (Macron) proposal. He proposed that troops of this or that country could be present on Ukrainian territory to guarantee security while Ukraine is not in NATO," Zelensky said following talks with Merz in Kyiv.

According to recent media reports, the U.K. and France are considering the deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine following a possible ceasefire, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also not ruling out the possibility. Merz called Baerbock's statement irresponsible, saying that ending the war is currently the most pressing matter.

European troops overseeing a peaceful post-war situation in the country were reportedly included in a peace plan of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team.

"But first, we must have a clear understanding of when Ukraine will be in the EU and NATO," Zelenksy said.

Ukrainian officials have said that NATO membership is the only path toward a just and lasting peace. While acknowledging that the country cannot become a full member amid the full-scale war, Kyiv asked the allies to at least extend an invitation now as a clear signal of support.

NATO said that Ukraine is on an "irreversible" path toward membership, but its members have failed to reach a consensus on an invitation. The U.S., Germany, Hungary, and Slovakia are among the main opponents of the step.

Following his meeting with Merz, Zelensky revealed he plans to talk with Biden on the phone to discuss an invitation for Ukraine to join NATO.

"It is difficult to talk to President Trump about it because he is not yet in the White House; he does not have all the authority," the Ukrainian president said a few days after meeting the U.S. president-elect in Paris.

After the talks, Trump proclaimed that Zelensky was ready for peace and called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to also strive for a ceasefire. Trump also said he is "formulating a concept of how to end that ridiculous war."

Speaking in Kyiv, Zelensky said that Ukraine "wants to end the war more than anyone else in the world. And, of course, a diplomatic end to the war will save more lives."

"But I stressed to both President Macron and President Trump: you will see that Putin does not want to end this war. He must be forced to do it.

"He can be forced toward it only when Ukraine is strong... This means being strong on the battlefield, having a strong army, having military packages, etc. This means long-range systems, like ATACMS, Taurus, Storm Shadow."

Zelensky praises ‘productive’ meeting held with Trump, Macron, stresses ‘peace through strength’
The previously unannounced meeting comes ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20. It also marks the first in-person encounter between Zelensky and Trump since Trump won re-election.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

10:02 AM

German opposition leader Merz arrives in Kyiv.

"The purpose of my visit is to learn about the current state of defense in the country," Friedrich Merz said upon arrival. "I am looking forward to a meeting with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) again."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.