Ukraine peace talks could start this winter, Tusk says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 10, 2024 6:20 PM 2 min read
Polish Prime Minister Donal Tusk during a joined press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the Polish Prime Minister's Office in Warsaw on Aug. 22, 2024. (Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Peace negotiations to end the war in Ukraine could begin as early as this winter, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Dec. 10, Reuters reported.

Speaking during a government meeting, Tusk announced that Poland, set to assume the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union on Jan. 1, intends to play an active role in the talks.

"As you can imagine, our delegation will share responsibility for shaping the political calendar and possibly the conditions surrounding the negotiations, which, while still uncertain, could begin this winter," Tusk said.

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit Warsaw later this week to brief Tusk on his recent discussions with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris.

The move towards negotiations comes as Donald Trump's inauguration approaches, after which he has claimed he will be able to quickly bring the fighting to a close.

Tusk also confirmed that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit Warsaw in early January, coinciding with Poland’s EU Council presidency.

“I want Poland to set the tone for decisions that will secure peace and protect Polish interests,” the president said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing a coalition of its key allies, including the U.S. and European nations, to coordinate positions for both battlefield and diplomatic strategies.

A meeting of these partners is planned for December, according to Ukrainian presidential spokesperson Serhii Nykyforov.

44% of Ukrainians trust Trump, more than elsewhere in Europe, survey suggests
Some 44.6% of Ukrainians trust U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, roughly 10 points less than incumbent President Joe Biden, a survey by New Europe Center published on Dec. 10 showed.
The Kyiv IndependentBoldizsar Gyori
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Comments

4:06 PM

Politico lists Yermak, Putin among Europe's most influential people.

Politico presented on Dec. 10 its end-of-the-year list of the most influential people in Europe, with President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak and Russian President Vladimir Putin among the finalists for the "dreamers" and "doers" categories, respectively.
